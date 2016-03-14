LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has put senior debt capital markets banker Olcay Yagci's job at risk, according a source.

Yagci is a managing director in the bank's debt capital markets team covering Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He is still employed by the bank, according to the source.

Yagci did not respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy and Robert Smith.)