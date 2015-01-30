NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has
hired Enrique Pani as head of investment banking in Mexico.
Pani returns to BAML after spending a year and a half at
Brazilian bank BTG Pactual, where he held a similar position.
Pani worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch as a managing
director between 2011 and 2013. Before that, he spent 15 years
at Deutsche Bank, where he held a number of senior positions in
investment banking and equity capital markets.
He starts at the US bank on February 3 and will report to
Emilio Romano, country executive of Mexico, and Mark Rosen, head
of Latin America investment banking.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby)