BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
LONDON, Jan 2 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Stefan Leitgeb to trade European corporate bonds in London, according to a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) filing, and a source familiar with the matter.
Leitgeb joined the US bank on December 15, according to his registration with the FCA. He was previously at Commerzbank, where he worked as a corporate bond trader, and before that at UBS as a corporate and financials flow trader.
A spokesperson at the bank was not available for comment. (Reporting By Laura Benitez; Editing by Philip Wright)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.