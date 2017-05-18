NEW YORK, May 18 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch tapped Julian Mylchreest to run its new global natural resources‎ group composed of energy, power and mining investment banking teams, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.

Mylchreest had been head of global energy and power banking since 2010.

‎Omar Davis, who joined the bank in 2005, was named head of global mining. He will be based in London and report to Mylchreest in New York. (Reporting by Phil Scipio; Editing by Jack Doran)