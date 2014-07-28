July 28 Bank of America Corp's Scott Van
Bergh, head of Americas energy investment banking, was promoted
to vice chairman of global energy investment banking, and Oscar
Brown will assume the head role, according to a memo obtained by
Reuters.
The duo will still report to Laurie Coben and Julian
Mylchreest, co-heads of global energy and power investment
banking, according to the memo.
A Bank of America representative confirmed the contents of
the memo.
Van Bergh has led the Americas team since the aftermath of
the financial crisis in 2008. Van Bergh is tasked with leading
coverage of upstream oil and natural gas clients.
Brown has been with the New York-based bank since 2010 and
will remain in Houston.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)