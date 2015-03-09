SAO PAULO, March 9 Banco Pine SA, a
midsized Brazilian wholesale bank whose shares are down 21
percent this year, said on Monday that Norberto Zaiet Junior
resigned his post as chief financial officer to pursue personal
interests.
In a securities filing, the São Paulo-based bank said Zaiet
quit to focus on his own projects in New York that are
"incompatible with the functions of a CFO." Chief Executive
Officer Norberto Nogueira Pinheiro will on the additional
position, the filing said.
Zaiet will remain a Pine shareholder, the filing added.
Shares of Pine plunged at the start of the year on concern
over the lender's exposure to companies linked to a corruption
scandal at state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA
. The stock recovered part of those losses after a
Feb. 2 statement that outlined the bank's exposure to troubled
sectors and companies linked to the Petrobras scandal.
Shares of Pine were unchanged at 5 reais on Monday. Last
week the stock gained 5.2 percent.
