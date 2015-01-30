SAO PAULO Jan 30 Roberto Barbuti, who was the
co-head of investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
Brazilian unit until October last year, left the firm
last week to pursue other interests.
Barbuti's departure occurred three months after Bank of
America Merrill Lynch decided to appoint Hans Lin as the sole
head of investment banking in Brazil. Barbuti was then put in
charge of private-equity investments in Latin America and
coverage of the electricity and real estate-sectors in Brazil.
Activity in those areas had been underperforming recently,
and Barbuti and three other bankers left the firm. The bank
intends to hire replacements for them, Lin said in a Friday
interview.
"The project that he was going to develop ended up becoming
too small," Lin said.
Barbuti was hired from Banco Santander Brasil SA
in 2011, where he headed the bank's broker-dealer business, to
co-manage the area with Lin, a Merrill Lynch veteran. Both were
responsible for Bank of America Merrill Lynch's jump in mergers
and acquisitions and capital markets advisory work over the past
four years.
Four years of slow economic growth in Brazil and a slump in
confidence hammered fees and helped delay the conclusion of
hundreds of deals. Last year, the number of M&A deals fell,
while initial public offerings had their worst year in more than
a decade.
Efforts to contact Barbuti on his mobile phone were
unsuccessful.
