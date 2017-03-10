UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Jim Cooney as head of its Americas Equity Capital Markets(ECM) business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
A spokesman for Bank of America confirmed the contents of the memo.
Cooney replaces previous head of Americas ECM, J.D. Moriarty, who resigned from the position to work at online lending company LendingTree as senior vice president of corporate development. LendingTree is a client of Bank of America.
Cooney, who has been with Bank of America since 1996, worked most recently a Managing Director in charge of the bank's healthcare equity capital markets business. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts