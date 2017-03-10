BRIEF-Tusker Medical raises $10.2 mln in equity financing
* Tusker Medical Inc files to say it has raised $10.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $18 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s8IGhH)
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
A New York-based spokesman for Bank of America confirmed the content of the memo.
Fernandez joins Bank of America from Credit Suisse where he served as head of Mexico Investment Banking and Capital Markets, the memo said. (Reporting by Guillermo Para-Bernal)
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Italy's Finance Minister said on Friday he was confident a positive solution can soon be reached with the European Union for two ailing banks from the Veneto region.