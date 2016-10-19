LONDON, Oct 19 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has
reshuffled its debt capital markets team, appointing Andrew Karp
and Brendan Hanley as co-heads of global DCM, according to an
internal memo seen by IFR.
Karp previously co-ran the US bank's Americas
investment-grade capital market business with Hanley. They
report to AJ Murphy, head of global capital markets.
BAML has realigned its combined DCM and corporate banking
teams in Europe, Middle East and Africa. As a result, Marc
Tempelman, who co-headed EMEA corporate banking and debt capital
markets, has been appointed vice chairman of capital markets,
reporting to Murphy and Bob Elfring, head of EMEA corporate and
investment banking. He will focus on expanding strategic
relationships with the bank's key clients.
His former co-head, Fernando Vicario, will become sole head
of EMEA corporate banking, reporting to Anne Clarke Wolff, head
of global corporate banking and Elfring.
Jeff Tannenbaum is now head of DCM and syndicate for EMEA, a
step-up from running DCM origination and syndicate. He now
reports to Karp and Hanley on a product basis, and regionally to
Elfring.
BAML also told staff on Wednesday it had appointed Diego de
Giorgi as sole head of global investment banking as his previous
co-head Karim Assef takes on a new role.
Assef and De Giorgi became co-heads of the newly created
global investment banking division at the Wall Street firm in
April 2015, with Assef based in New York and De Giorgi in
London.
De Giorgi, who joined BAML from Goldman Sachs in 2013 as
co-head of the lender's Europe, Middle East and Africa corporate
and investment banking, will remain in London, according to a
memo sent to staff.
Assef, who has been at the bank for around 20 years, will
become chairman of global investment banking, a newly created
position to focus on client relationships based in New York.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Additional reporting by Pamela
Barbaglia)