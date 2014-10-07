LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Alexander Kiselevitch, a managing director in corporate banking at the Moscow office of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has left the firm, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

Kiselevitch was formerly a Russian-based capital markets banker with ABN AMRO and later RBS. BofA Merrill declined to comment. (Reporting by Gareth Gore; editing by Sudip Roy)