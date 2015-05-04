BRIEF-Total Energy Services says Savanna Energy Services' board has been reconstituted
* Board of directors of Savanna has been reconstituted following Total Energy's recent acquisition of common shares of Savanna
NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Chris Cormier as a managing director focused on technology, media & telecom and industrials on its Americas equity capital markets team, according to an internal memo seen by IFR on Monday.
Cormier joins BAML after a 10-year run at Deutsche Bank, where he most recently served as a managing director and head of Americas technology equity capital markets. Deutsche Bank had promoted Cormier to run technology ECM in January.
Cormier starts at BAML in August, reporting to JD Moriarty, head of Americas equity capital markets. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* Board of directors of Savanna has been reconstituted following Total Energy's recent acquisition of common shares of Savanna
* Intelgenx Technologies Corp files for offering of 8 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2020 of up to C$10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p1eWiq Further company coverage:
* announced that it has started up another new oxygen and nitrogen plant in Guangdong province Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: