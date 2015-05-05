NEW YORK May 5 Bank of America Merrill
Lynch fired two experienced financial advisers in Colorado, a
lawyer representing the advisers said late on Monday.
Joseph Yanofsky, 57, and Brooke Clements, 42, who worked as
the Yanofsky Group at Merrill Lynch's office in Greenwood
Village, Colorado, were terminated from their roles at Merrill
Lynch, said Alan Friedberg, a lawyer with Berg Hill Greenleaf
Ruscitti law firm who is working with the two.
The Yanofsky Group is an advisory team within Merrill Lynch.
One adviser from the group, Rick Batenburg, remains at Merrill
Lynch. Reached by telephone on Monday at the Yanofsky Group's
office, Batenburg declined to comment on the matter but
confirmed he continues to work for Merrill Lynch.
Yanofsky and Clements did not respond to messages, and Bank
of America declined to comment.
Yanofsky and Clements' termination was first reported by the
industry website AdvisorHUB.com on Saturday.
Yanofsky had worked at Merrill Lynch since 1990, with
previous stints at Hanifen Imhoff Securities and Paine Webber,
according to his record on the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority's (FINRA) BrokerCheck website.
FINRA's record showed four customer complaints were filed
against Yanofsky during his career, the most recent two during
his time at Merrill Lynch. Those complaints were closed in 2005
and 2006, respectively, without any action being taken. The
complaints included allegations that Yanofsky misrepresented
facts important to an investment and that risks were not
properly disclosed.
Clements began working at Merrill Lynch in 2007, having
previously worked at Partnervest Securities and RBC Centura
Securities, according to FINRA.
Bank of America terminated another Merrill Lynch broker, Tom
Buck, in March for failing to discuss pricing and service
alternatives with a client, among other charges, according to
filings with FINRA. Buck joined Royal Bank of Canada's
RBC Wealth Management in April.
