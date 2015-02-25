NEW YORK, Feb 25 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch's head of equities for the Americas Henry Mulholland will retire after more than 25 years with the bank, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.

Mulholland will remain in his role for a short transition period and a new management structure will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the memo written by Fabrizio Gallo, head of global equities at BofA Merrill.

Mulholland began his career at Merrill Lynch 25 years ago as an analyst on the cash equities desk. He has held senior equities trading roles in both New York and London, and advanced within the equities business to assume his current role in 2011.

"Henry played a significant role in building a leading franchise for our Americas equities business and navigating the firm through significant changes in our sector," Gallo said. "He embodies the core values of the firm and has set an example in delivering excellence to our clients." (Reporting by Philip Scipio)