LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - James Sadler has left BNP Paribas, where he was a director within the firm's debt capital markets team in the Middle East, to join rival Bank of America Merrill Lynch, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

Sadler was a director in BNP Paribas' Central Europe, Middle East and Africa DCM team and was primarily focussed on Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and South African banks. He joined the French bank since August 2013, according to his LinkedIn page.

Before joining BNP Paribas, he worked at UBS within the firm's DCM business with a focus on the Middle East and Africa.

(Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Gareth Gore)