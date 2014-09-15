DUBAI, Sept 15 Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
is moving its head of frontier markets research to
Dubai, the lender told Reuters on Monday, as it looks to take
advantage of growing investor interest in the Gulf and
surrounding region.
The U.S. lender joins other international finance firms in
strengthening their presence in the Gulf, drawn by surging stock
markets, index upgrades and, most notably, the opening up of
Saudi Arabia's $530 billion bourse to foreign investors in 2015.
Hootan Yazhari, head of frontiers markets equity research at
BofA-ML, will relocate from the bank's European headquarters in
London to Dubai in November.
"About 80 percent of the frontier stocks we cover are within
Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, so it
makes sense that he will be based in Dubai, which will be the
hub," a spokesman told Reuters.
Having ploughed significant resources into sales and trading
teams in Dubai during the boom years of the late-2000s, many
firms pared back their offerings or withdrew altogether as
revenues crumbled in the wake of the stock market slumps
triggered by the global financial crisis.
But stock markets are now rebounding across much of the
region -- Dubai's benchmark index more than doubled in value in
2013 and is up nearly 50 percent this year -- helped by renewed
investor confidence and upgrades to emerging market status by
index compiler MSCI for Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
The announcement in July that Saudi Arabia would allow
foreign investors to invest directly in its stock market for the
first time from 2015 coupled with the expected return of company
share sales on UAE bourses in the coming months, is forcing
banks to rethink their plans for covering the region.
Goldman Sachs restarted its equity sales business in
Dubai earlier this year, and Renaissance Capital opened an
office in the emirate this summer.
Yazhari, who has worked for the bank since 2003, was
previously head of its European oil and gas equity research team
prior to his current role.
