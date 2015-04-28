LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Martin Mills has been appointed
head of EMEA product solutions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
Mills replaces John Cavanagh, who left the position at the
end of March. He reports to Fernando Vicario and Marc Tempelman,
co-heads of EMEA corporate banking and debt capital markets at
the US bank.
As head of EMEA product solutions, Mills will look after
liability management, capital products, ratings advisory for
financial institutions, Green bonds, and commercial paper
origination.
Mills joined the bank in 1999 from Moody's and previously
headed up BAML's EMEA financial institutions ratings advisory
and EMEA Green bond origination.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)