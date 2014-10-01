BRIEF-Hailan Holdings expects decline in profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Oct 1 Oman's Bank Sohar , which is in the process of merging with larger rival Bank Dhofar, said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Mohamed Abdulaziz Kalmoor had resigned for personal reasons.
Rashad Ali al-Musafir, the bank's chief financial officer, would replace Kalmoor as acting CEO for an interim period, the bank said in a bourse filing.
Bank Sohar is considering a merger with Bank Dhofar that would create the sultanate's second-largest lender by assets. In June, Bank Dhofar proposed a preliminary share swap ratio after first approaching Bank Sohar about a tie-up in July 2013.
Bank Dhofar has also changed CEO during the time that a merger has been considered, with Anthony Maloney resigning for personal reasons in September 2013. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French)
* Company and Enerchina entered into a non- legally binding strategic alliance memorandum
* India's ICICI Bank raises 34.25 bln rupees via private placement of additional Tier 1 bonds at 9.20 pct- stock exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3i4MN Further company coverage: