COPENHAGEN Oct 10 Danish asset manager BankInvest said it has appointed Lars Bo Bertram as its new chief executive with effect from Jan. 1.

The 51-year-old will replace Bo Foged who moves to pension fund ATP as its chief financial officer.

Bertram leaves his position as head of Nykredit Asset Management and Nykredit Bank executive board member as of today.

BankInvest has 100 billion Danish crowns ($17 billion) of assets under management and administration.

