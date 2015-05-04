May 4 Chris Cormier, former head of technology equity capital markets at Deutsche Bank AG, is joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch to focus on technology, media, telecom and industrial IPOs, according to an internal memo on Monday.

A spokesman for the bank confirmed the memo.

Cormier, a managing director at the bank, will join the firm in August and be based in New York. He will report to J.D. Moriarty, head of Americas Equity Capital Markets. He had been at Deutsche Bank since 2005 and was promoted in January.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Ted Botha)