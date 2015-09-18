Sept 18 Bank of America Corp has appointed Deutsche Bank AG's John Utendahl to be executive vice chairman of global corporate and investment banking, according to a Bank of America memo seen by Reuters.

Utendahl will join Bank of America in October and will be based in New York. Previously a vice chairman of investment banking at Deutsche Bank, Utendahl will report to Christian Meissner, head of Bank of America's global corporate and investment banking.

"John will be responsible for deepening key client relationships globally, driving growth and advisory services across various industries, and increasing collaboration across the firm to best serve our clients," Meissner wrote in the memo.

Earlier in his career, Utendahl was chairman and chief executive officer of the Utendahl Financial Organization, one of the largest minority-owned financial services companies in the United States. He started his career as a trader at Salomon Brothers.

Bank of America has hired other top executives from rivals in recent months. In June it brought in Brad Hutchinson from Barclays Plc to co-head its energy investment banking business, according to an earlier memo seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)