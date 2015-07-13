LONDON, July 13 (IFR) - Cyrus Ardalan has been appointed
chairman of UK banking start up OakNorth. He was previously vice
chairman of public policy and government relations at Barclays.
OakNorth aims to lend to smaller growing companies.
Ardalan will be a non-executive director alongside former
FSA managing director Adair Turner and Robert Burgess.
Ardalan was in his most recent role for four years until
last month and was a vice chairman of investment banking for the
previous 12 years.
Prior to that he worked at Paribas, Chemical Bank and the
World Bank. He is also a former chairman of the International
Capital Markets Association.