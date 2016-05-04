UPDATE 1-Hermes EOS says investors should oppose re-election of Rio executive
* Hermes also seeks more disclosure on climate-related risk (Adds detail, background, no comment from Rio)
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Martin Rejna has left Barclays, according to sources, where he was a managing director in the banking business.
He was most recently covering Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa, according to his LinkedIn profile and a source familiar with the matter.
Rejna joined Barclays as an associate director in 2006.
He moved to Barclays from ING, where he worked between 1997 and 2006.
Rejna could not be contacted for comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Hermes also seeks more disclosure on climate-related risk (Adds detail, background, no comment from Rio)
April 11 Investment banks in London have been hiring more staff for specialised finance roles, recruiter Robert Walters said on Tuesday, in comments likely to ease concerns over the impact of Brexit on a mainstay of the British economy.