LONDON Oct 9 Barclays has appointed
Ben Davey as chief strategy officer for its investment bank to
help oversee the restructuring of the business, according to an
internal memo.
Davey will report to Tom King, chief executive of the
investment bank, and join the investment bank executive
committee, King said in a memo sent to staff on Friday and seen
by Reuters.
Davey was previously head of the financial institutions
group (FIG) for banking in Europe, the Middle East and Africa
(EMEA), and in that role he had been active in advising Barclays
on its investment bank restructuring.
Barclays said in May 2014 it would reduce the size of its
investment bank, cutting about 7,000 jobs over three years and
exiting areas that were unprofitable or where it lacked scale.
"Ben will be based in London and focus on the ongoing
development and execution globally of the strategic agenda for
the investment bank ... as we accelerate delivery of our
strategy," King said in the memo.
Davey joined Barclays in 2010 from Rothschild, where he was
an advisory and M&A banker.
Mike Lamb and Peter Mason replaced Davey as co-heads of
financial institutions for Europe, the Middle East and Africa
in June.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Adrian Croft)