LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - Barclays has named Ben Davey as chief
strategy officer for the investment bank, reporting to chief
executive of the division Tom King. He will also join the
investment bank's executive committee.
The appointment formalises Davey in the position after a few
months working in that capacity. Previously, he was head of the
financial institutions group for banking in the EMEA region.
He joined Barclays in 2010. Prior to that, he was an
advisory and M&A banker at Rothschild, and before that practiced
for six years as a Chancery Barrister, specialising in banking,
trust, company, and insolvency law.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)