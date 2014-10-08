LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - Sam Dean is to return to Barclays in
the New Year as chairman of global finance and risk solutions,
according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
Dean, the former global head of equity capital markets at
the firm, began a sabbatical late last year for personal
reasons. Americas ECM chief Brian Reilly took over the global
post temporarily, and has now been confirmed in the position on
a permanent basis.
In the new role, Dean will work with certain important
clients across financing, not just ECM. He will also take
responsibility for attracting and retaining talent, a position
in which his personal experience will prove beneficial.
Building the European ECM team from scratch in the past five
years means Dean has a huge amount of experience in hiring and
seeing how teams develop. He has become increasingly interested
in this area during his sabbatical, looking at how the industry
adapts to the differing needs of "generation Y" analysts and
associates working their way up the business.
Dean has championed high performing juniors and accelerated
them through the business at Barclays, with current co-head of
EMEA ECM Tom Johnson the most notable example. Johnson joined
Barclays as a vice president in ECM in late 2009 and within four
years assumed his current role running the EMEA group.
Dean will work with co-head of investment banking Joe
McGrath and Richard Taylor and GFRS head John Langley. He is
expected to return full-time in February 2015.
(Reporting by Owen Wild; Editing by Gareth Gore)