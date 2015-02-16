LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - Fabianna Del Canto, a managing director on Barclays' sovereign, supranational and agency bond syndicate desk, is to move to New York, according to a source.

She will take up a position on the syndicate desk at the bank in the US, the source said. Del Canto moved to the SSA desk in January 2013 and was reporting to Marco Baldini, head of European sovereign, supranational and agency syndicate.

She worked on SSA syndicate trades alongside Bernd Loder, a director at the bank.

Prior to that, she worked on the emerging markets desk.

Del Canto has worked at Barclays for just over eight years, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was previously in Goldman Sachs' capital markets team. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)