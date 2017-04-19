Unilever to start auction of spreads business in the autumn
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 19 (IFR) - Andy Jones, Barclays' former chief executive in Asia-Pacific, is retiring from the bank.
Jones was APAC chief operating officer and then Singapore-based CEO from 2014 until January, when the bank appointed Jaideep Khanna and Reid Marsh as co-heads for the region. At the time Jones was expected to return to London with Barclays.
Jones has decided to retire after almost 20 years at the bank, according to a memo to staff on Wednesday from Tim Throsby, head of Barclays International.
Barclays last year closed its cash equities business in Asia and shut operations in a number of countries in the region as it focused its investment bank on Britain and the US. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
* Dollar gains as Fed points the way to trimming bond portfolio * Report of Trump probe spurs some safe haven buying (Adds U.S. data, comment on palladium, updates prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, June 15 Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in the year, supported by data showing a strong U.S. jobs market.
LONDON, June 15 Stocks fell in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investor concern over the pace of economic growth hit shares in mining and retail sectors while the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the United States and Britain pushed up the dollar and bond yields.