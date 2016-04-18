BRIEF-Airbus wins 26 gross aircraft orders in January-March
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Barclays has appointed Mark Geller as deputy head of financial institutions debt capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
In what is described as a broader role in the memo, he will help further develop Barclays's franchise and be a senior adviser to the bank's FIG EMEA clients as well as to those in North America and APAC.
Geller will take on the new role effective June 1 in addition to his current job in debt syndicate, where he heads up financials in EMEA. He will report to Pete Mason, co-head of FIG Banking EMEA and head of FIG DCM EMEA.
The appointment is part of the bank's plans to make origination and execution work more smoothly together across products and geographies. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is investigating the Moscow office of Alrosa , the world's biggest diamond miner, in relation to non-core asset sales between 2011 and 2013, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.