LONDON Jan 7 British bank Barclays Plc's
said its "bad bank" business head Eric Bommensath will
leave at the end of this month after 17 years at the bank.
Bommensath was formerly the co-head of Barclays' investment
bank and was put in charge of the bad bank, which was set up in
May and tasked with getting rid of assets the bank does not
want.
Most of the assets were from the investment bank, but it
also included its retail banking operations in Italy, France,
Spain and Portugal.
Barclays said on Wednesday two other bad bank executives,
John Mahon and Harry Harrison, will take over as co-heads of the
business.
Barclays set up the bad bank as a key part of its plan to
shrink the bank, especially its investment bank, in an effort to
cut costs and get rid of unwanted assets to improve returns for
shareholders.
Barclays put around 115 billion pounds ($174 billion) of
risk-weighted assets into the bad bank in May and intends to cut
that to below 50 billion pounds by the end of 2016. The bank
said the non-core assets had been reduced to 81 billion at the
end of September.
