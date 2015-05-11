May 11 Barclays Plc has hired Mark
Garcia, a semiconductor specialist from Bank of America,
in a move to help build out its team in one of the most active
sectors of technology banking.
Garcia, a managing director, starts Monday in Barclays'
Menlo Park, California office. He was at Bank of America for
nine years.
The source did not want to speak on the record because the
matter is not public yet. A Barclays spokesman declined to
comment.
Most recently, Garcia helped advise a group of Chinese
investors who took OmniVision Technologies Inc, a maker of
chips for smartphone and tablet cameras, private for about $1.9
billion in cash.
He also advised German chipmaker Infineon Technologies
which agreed to buy California-based International
Rectifier last August for about $3 billion in cash.
Earlier in his career, he worked on the sale of
GlobalFoundries to Mubadala Group.
Barclays already has a strong practice in semiconductors,
which is one of the busiest areas in technology dealmaking
lately. It represented Silicon Image earlier this year on its
sale to Lattice Semiconductor Corp.
It also has a track record working with Avago Technologies
Limited, representing the company on its acquisition of
Emulex Corp this year and larger deals such as Avago's $6.6
billion acquisition of LSI in 2014.
The tech, media and telecom group at Barclays has been
undergoing changes in recent months. In March it said it had
brought on former Blackstone Group LP advisory banker Peter
Cohen as its global head of media banking. It also lost a senior
software banker, George Patterson, in April.
