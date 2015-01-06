Jan 6 British bank Barclays Plc's
non-core business head Eric Bommensath will retire and leave
later this year after 17 years at the institution, according to
a report by Sky News.
Eric Bommensath, formerly the co-head of Barclay's
investment bank, was put in charge of "bad bank" when it was set
up in May 2014 to house assets the bank does not want -
including its retail banking operations in Italy, France, Spain
and Portugal.
Bommensath's exit is expected to be announced on Wednesday,
the report said. Two other executives within the bank's non-core
unit, John Mahon and Harry Harrison, will be appointed as his
replacement, it said. (bit.ly/1tMR2Zj)
Barclays could not be immediately reached for comment
outside regular UK business hours.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan
Crosby)