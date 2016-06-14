LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Tim Main as
chairman of its financial institutions group, adding another
former JPMorgan banker to its senior ranks.
Barclays said Main was hired from Evercore Partners, where
he was senior managing director responsible for coverage of
financial services clients.
Main previously spent more than 20 years at JP Morgan
running its equity capital markets and FIG business acting as
in-house adviser on the bank's own deals. He has advised on some
major deals, including the merger of Wachovia and Wells Fargo,
RBC's US$4.1bn acquisition of Ally Canada and M&T Bank's
US$3.7bn takeover of Hudson City.
He will be based in New York and report to John Miller, head
of Americas banking, and work alongside Richard Bonaventura
and Lee Einbinder, co-heads of FIG banking in the region.
Barclays CEO Jes Staley, who previously ran JP Morgan's
investment bank, has hired a raft of former JP Morgan bankers in
senior roles at the British bank.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)