MADRID Feb 25 Barclays has named
Konstantin Sajonia-Coburgo as its country manager for Spain,
replacing Jaime Salaverri who is leaving the bank, according to
an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Sajonia-Coburgo, who will continue to run the Spanish
investment banking division alongside Nacho Moreno, will be
responsible for relations with regulators as part of his new
role, the document said.
It did not disclose where Salaverri is going.
Sajonia-Coburgo, a former Rothschild banker, joined Barclays in
2010.
Barclays sold part of its operations in Spain to local
lender Caixabank in 2014, including the retail banking
and wealth management units. It still operates in investment
banking and has a credit card business.
It is now in the process of trying to sell the credit card
unit in Spain and Portugal, sources told Reuters in January.
The British bank is in the midst of a three-year turnaround
plan.
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; writing by Sarah White; editing
by Jason Neely)