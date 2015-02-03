BRIEF-Maersk Oil starts production at North Sea oilfield
* Says production has begun from the Maersk Oil-operated Flyndre field in the UK and Norwegian North Sea
HONG KONG, Feb 3 (IFR) - Barclays has named Jack Yee head of blocks origination for Asia-Pacific, a newly created position within investment banking. In his new role, Yee reports to Jorge Munoz, head of equity capital markets for the region.
Daniel Wosner, a director on the syndicate team, is replacing Yee as regional head of equity syndicate. He reports to Joe Castle, global head of equity syndicate.
* Says production has begun from the Maersk Oil-operated Flyndre field in the UK and Norwegian North Sea
* Firstgroup and mtr welcome south western rail franchise award Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)