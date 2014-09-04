Sept 4 Exchange operator BATS Global Markets Inc has begun searching for a new president, just over a month after it forced William O'Brien out of the position, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/Z8QoqC)

O'Brien left the company in July, less than six months after BATS merged with rival Direct Edge, where O'Brien had been chief executive.

BATS Global Markets declined to comment. (Bangalore newsroom; moves@thomsonreuters.com)