LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's main banking lobby group said Credit Suisse banker Noreen Doyle would next month become its chairperson, the first woman to take the role.

The British Bankers' Association (BBA) said Doyle would take over from Nigel Wicks from Oct. 17.

Wicks, a former government official who also chaired Euroclear and been a director of Morgan Stanley, has been in the role for the last three years.

Doyle, a dual U.S./Irish citizen who has lived in London for the last 25 years, is currently chair of the board of Credit Suisse International and Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd, and vice-chair of Credit Suisse Group.

She said rebuilding the trust of customers, improving standards in the industry and working with government and regulators to ensure UK banks remain globally competitive were some of the key issues on her agenda.

Doyle has previously worked with Bankers Trust in the United States and across central and eastern Europe as vice president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Mark Potter)