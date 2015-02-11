BRIEF-Demetra Investment reports NAV at 0.5982 euros per share
* Reports net asset value (NAV )as of March 31 at 0.5982 euros ($0.6374) per share
LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - BBVA has promoted construction and infrastructure banker Jose Ramon Vizmanos to the position of head of South America within the Spanish bank's corporate and investment banking business.
Vizmanos has worked in financial centers including New York, London and Madrid. Since 2012, he has had overall responsibility for the construction and infrastructures sectors within BBVA CIB.
BEIJING, April 4 China's newly approved economic zone in heavily polluted Hebei province will focus on building clusters of high-tech and innovative businesses and take over some "non-capital functions" from Beijing, a government adviser was quoted as saying.