SAO PAULO Jan 15 Sérgio Rial, who stepped down
early on Thursday as chief executive officer of Brazilian
meatpacker Marfrig SA, plans to join Banco Santander Brasil SA
as chairman of the board within a few hours, two
sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.
Rial, a former investment banker with a combined 20-year
experience at Bear Stearns Cos and ABN Amro NV, was replaced by
Martin Secco Arias as Marfrig's CEO. Rial had become CEO of the
São Paulo-based meatpacker in January last year.
Santander Brasil declined to comment. Efforts to reach Rial
for comment were unsuccessful.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)