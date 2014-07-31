BRIEF-Ford issues safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Ford Mustang vehicles
* issues safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Ford Mustang vehicles to inspect left-hand door handle spring
July 31 Reinsurer Beechwood Re said it appointed former Morgan Stanley executive David Lessing as head of global product development and distribution, and executive vice president.
Lessing was previously chief operating officer of the U.S. Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley.
He has also served as head of BofA Merrill Lynch's global private client direct unit and a financial services management consultant at McKinsey & Co.
Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment.
* Uniqure NV files for mixed shelf of $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mNxrZc) Further company coverage:
* Otis Gold says agreement to increase interest in blue hill creek, matrix creek gold-silver properties located in Cassia County, Idaho from 80 pct to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: