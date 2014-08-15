Aug 15 The head of BlackRock Inc's registered investment adviser business plans to leave that position early next year to take on a new senior adviser role at the firm, according to an internal company memo.

Sue Thompson, who also oversees BlackRock's sales efforts with asset managers and ETF investment strategists for the company's iShares exchange-traded funds business, has asked to move from her current post into the new role starting in the first quarter of next year, according to the memo.

A company spokeswoman confirmed Thompson's move within BlackRock and said a replacement has not yet been named. But Thompson is working with other BlackRock executives on the future organizational structure of the unit, she said.

In her new role, Thompson will continue to support the firm's RIA and ETF investment strategist clients while advising the firm on new initiatives to help investors using ETFs for tactical exposures. She will continue to report to iShares Americas institutional business chief Daniel Gamba and BlackRock's U.S. wealth advisory business head, Frank Porcelli.

Thompson has been with the company since 2007, when she joined Barclays Global Investors, which was acquired by BlackRock in 2009. She had previously been a principal at Vanguard as head of the national sales team focused on national full service brokerage firms. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)