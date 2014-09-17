BRIEF-Starcore qtrly loss per share C$0.03
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
LONDON, Sept 17 BlackRock has hired former Man Group executive Lars Meisinger as chief operating officer in Europe for its alternative investment unit, the world's biggest money manager said on Wednesday.
Meisinger will oversee the operations of the unit that manages $115 billion in alternative assets including hedge funds and private equity funds in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
He will report to David Bonfili, BlackRock's global chief operating officer of the alternatives unit.
Meisinger was earlier the head of business strategy at FRM, a unit of Man Group. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Steve Slater)
WASHINGTON, March 17 Arconic Inc said on Friday it had dropped its request for a $259 million loan from the U.S. Energy Department, a day after the Trump administration proposed killing the program aimed at boosting manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles.
March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.