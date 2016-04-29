NEW YORK, April 29 Josh Tarnow, a managing
director at BlackRock, will lead the firm's bank loan and
Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) businesses following the
departure of Leland Hart, according to a memo provided by the
firm.
Tarnow will continue to oversee the aviation and global long
short credit businesses, according to the memo from Jim Keenan,
global head of fundamental credit at BlackRock.
Hart, who ran BlackRock's bank loan team, will maintain an
advisory role with the firm's infrastructure debt team "in the
months ahead," according to the memo. He has been with the
company for seven years, since its acquisition of his previous
employer R3 Capital Partners.
Tarnow is now a portfolio manager of the BlackRock Floating
Rate Income fund with Keenan and Adrian Marshall, according to a
prospectus on the firm's website. Hart was previously a manager
of the nearly US$3bn fund that invests primarily in leveraged
loans, according to a 2015 fund prospectus.
CLOs pool loans of different credit quality and sell slices
of the fund of varying seniority from Triple A to B to investors
such as insurance companies. Equity investors, holders of the
most junior piece of the fund, are paid last with what interest
is left.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing By
Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)