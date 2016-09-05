LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - BlueBay Asset Management has hired a
hedge fund founder as a portfolio manager in its
investment-grade team.
Mark Bathgate, a co-founder of macro hedge fund ABD
Investment Management, will report to Mark Dowding, partner and
co-head of investment grade at BlueBay.
BlueBay's investment-grade team, which manages US$24bn,
invests across sovereign and corporate debt using both long only
and hedge fund strategies, said the firm in a statement.
Explaining the appointment, Dowding said investment
fundamentals in the investment-grade sector had "given way to
macro impacts for the large part".
Bathgate was head of research and business development at
ABD, having previously worked in research at UBS O'Connor,
Goldman Sachs and JB Were, and as a portfolio manager at Morgan
Grenfell Asset Management.
