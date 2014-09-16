LONDON, Sept 16 BlueBay Asset Management has hired the former head of emerging markets strategy at Citi , Wike Groenenberg, for a new role as alternatives strategy director for its macro fund.

Groenenberg, who will also oversee the fund's investor relations, was responsible for generating trade ideas and marketing them to investors at the Wall Street bank in London.

BlueBay, a fixed income and alternative investments manager with more than $66.6 billion in assets, is owned by Royal Bank of Canada. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)