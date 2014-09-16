LONDON, Sept 16 BlueBay Asset Management has
hired the former head of emerging markets strategy at Citi
, Wike Groenenberg, for a new role as alternatives strategy
director for its macro fund.
Groenenberg, who will also oversee the fund's investor
relations, was responsible for generating trade ideas and
marketing them to investors at the Wall Street bank in London.
BlueBay, a fixed income and alternative investments manager
with more than $66.6 billion in assets, is owned by Royal Bank
of Canada.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)