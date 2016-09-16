SAO PAULO, Sept 16 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole
financial exchange, has tapped Jose Ribeiro de Andrade as
senior vice president for products and clients.
In a securities filing on Friday, BM&FBovespa said Andrade,
currently head of Latin America fixed income and currency at
bank of America Merrill Lynch, will take office only after the
termination of his current contract.
It gave no exact timetable. In the meantime, Cícero Augusto
Vieira Neto, senior vice president for clearing, custody and
operations, will handle Andrade's responsibilities, the filing
said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Dan Grebler)