BRIEF-Altisource Residential Corp announces agreement to acquire single family rental homes
* Announces agreement to acquire up to 3,500 single family rental homes; completes initial closing of 757 stabilized rental properties
BRASILIA Feb 19 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff asked the head of state development bank BNDES , Luciano Coutinho, to remain in his post and he accepted, according to a statement from the presidential palace on Thursday. (Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Announces agreement to acquire up to 3,500 single family rental homes; completes initial closing of 757 stabilized rental properties
(Updates with official prices) By Jan Harvey LONDON, March 31 Copper fell more than 1 percent on Friday as the end of a strike at Peru's biggest copper mine dampened supply fears that had driven the metal higher this quarter, though upbeat data from major consumer China lent support. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Cerro Verde facility will resume work on Friday after voting to end a near three-week strike that had halved output, the union said late on Thursday. Th