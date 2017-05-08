LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has made two hires to its
recently revamped high-yield team, according to a source
familiar with the situation.
Steve Snizek, who joins from Barclays, will become head of
high-yield bond flow trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
He replaces Michael Wheeler, who left the French bank at the end
of March.
James Connolly is also joining BNPP and will be responsible
for par leveraged loan trading, EMEA. He arrives from
Commerzbank and replaces Paul Mehta.
Both will report to Matthew Smith, who joined in March as
head of the bank's newly-merged European high-yield bonds, par
loans and distressed trading business.
Snizek and Connolly are expected to join BNPP in August.
