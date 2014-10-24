BRIEF-Central Valley Community Bancorp files for non-timely 10-k
* Central Valley Community Bancorp - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
LONDON, Oct 24 (IFR) - Antoine Bovyn, formerly a director on the equity capital market syndicate desk at Societe Generale, has joined Exane BNP Paribas as co-head of primary markets, co-ordinating pitching activity and deal execution alongside the other co-head Stephane Egnell.
Bovyn left Societe Generale back in May. (Reporting by Robert Venes; Editing by Gareth Gore)
* Central Valley Community Bancorp - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Athene Holding Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Melcor developments ltd - board appointed darin rayburn as president and ceo effective april 15, 2017