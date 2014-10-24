LONDON, Oct 24 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Damien Aellen from BNP Paribas Suisse to work on its Swiss francs syndicate desk.

Aellen will join in January 2015 and will report to Andre Schmid, head of Swiss franc syndicate. He has worked at BNP Paribas Suisse for nearly five years, working on the Swiss franc syndicate desk. (Reporting by Jon Penner, editing by Helene Durand)